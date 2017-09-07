A77 roadworks at Cairnryan finished one day early

Roadworks on the A77 at Cairnryan have been completed a day early.

Scotland TranServ has completed the resurfacing of the A77 North of the Stena Terminal, which was due for completion at 6am on Friday morning (8th September), ahead of schedule.

Alan Murray, Scotland TranServ’s Principal Design Engineer said: “The community and local businesses have played an important role in ensuring this project ran smoothly. The word has been spread far and wide across both Scotland and Northern Ireland, with many organisations using their websites and social media channels to keep their customers informed on the works.

“We know how important an artery this is and our contractors have pulled out all the stops to make sure this project was finished as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible. We’re investing to improve the A77 road surface, with a number of other schemes being planned for the months ahead. Scotland TranServ will continue to work with local authorities and key local stakeholders to ensure our improvement projects are delivered with minimal disruption.”