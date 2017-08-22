A77 closures for resurfacing

Resurfacing work will take place on the A77 north of Cairnryan next month meaning a full weekend closure and overnight closures of the road.

Scotland Transerv said this week that following extensive local consultation, the work has been specifically scheduled outwith the peak summer period, following discussions with ferry companies, community representatives and Police Scotland.

A statement from Scotland Transerv said: “The poor condition of the carriageway, and continuing deterioration of the road surface means that the urgent repair of the defects is ever more pressing.

“Potholes are appearing and being repaired on an increasingly frequent basis as the carriageway continues to deteriorate, with partial repair possible only to those more shallow defects.”

Alan Murray, Scotland TranServ’s Principal Design Engineer said: “We have worked extremely closely with Police Scotland, local authorities and key stakeholders in the design and planning of this essential programme of work for a number of months.

“The scheme has already been rescheduled twice before and we are keen that, with the current poor state of the road that this project is carried out as quickly as possible. We have scheduled the work to take place outwith the peak summer period. We are also working at weekends and overnight in order to minimise disruption to local communities and businesses as much as possible. Due to the geography of the area, an extensive diversion is necessary.”

There will be a full weekend closure from 8pm Friday 1st to 6am Monday 4th September then four overnight closures from 8pm Monday 4th until 6am Friday 8th September.

Diversions will be in place from Shallochpark Roundabout south of Girvan along the A714 to Newton Stewart then the A75. Local access up to the works will be provided under traffic management control. Guidelines dictate that a minimum width of 6m is required as a safe working space for improvements.

The narrow width and snaking nature of the A77 at several points within this stretch mean that this cannot be achieved without a full road closure to ensure the safety of our workers and of the travelling public.

An extensive diversion route will be in place throughout. We would therefore advise motorists and ferry passengers in particular to carefully plan their journeys and allow additional travel time. This diversion route includes:

Andy Fraser, Scotland TranServ’s Operating Company Representative added: “Across South West Scotland, we’re working on behalf of Transport Scotland to prioritise such road maintenance issues and deliver our road surface improvement projects as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible. The A77 is an important economic artery for the region, with many communities and businesses along the route. Throughout, we have scheduled this significant programme to be delivered with maximum efficiency and minimal disruption.”