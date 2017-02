An elected member and members of Cree Valley Council blasted the new A75 junction signs near Newton Stewart as “not fit for purpose”.

Mid Galloway Councillor Alistair Geddes told Monday night’s meeting of the Cree Valley Community Council that the signs, installed last autumn, were “not fit for purpose”.

The CVCC will write to Transerv Scotland after receiving complaints from the public that the signs are alerting drivers to stationary vehicles turning when no vehicle is visible.