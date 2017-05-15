A75 roadworks start later this week

A convoy system will be in operation on the A75 between Barharrow and Sandgreen later this week for roadworks.

Scotland TranServ will resurface a stretch of the A75 between Barharrow and Sandgreen from 8pm on Friday 19th May to 6am on Thursday 1st June with the convoy system in operation throughout.

The A75’s junctions with the B727 and A755 will be closed with local diversions in place.

The project to resurface 650 metres of carriageway completes a scheduled programme of nearly five kilometres in the Gatehouse of Fleet area, bringing the total investment locally to around £3.5million.

Alan Murray, Scotland TranServ’s Principal Roads Design Engineer said: “Over and above this significant £670,000 investment, this project marks the current completion of a multi-million pound improvement programme in this particular stretch of the A75, one of South West Scotland’s longest roads. Scotland TranServ, on behalf of Transport Scotland is delivering tangible, long-term benefits to local communities, businesses and freight traffic using this vital economic route.”

Andy Fraser, Scotland TranServ’s Operating Company Representative added: “The A75 is an important economic artery for Dumfries and Galloway, with many communities and business along the route. Throughout, we have scheduled this significant programme to be delivered with maximum efficiency and minimal disruption. Across South West Scotland, we’re working on behalf of Transport Scotland to prioritise such road maintenance issues and deliver our road surface improvement projects as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible.”