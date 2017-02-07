A713 closed at Parton after turbine trailer comes off road

A section of the A713 remains closed north of Parton after a turbine trailer came off the road.

No-one was injured in the incident which happened at around 10.45pm on Monday, February 6 about 1.5 miles north of Parton.

At DAF lorry which was towing a trailer with the bottom section of a turbine trailer on it left the roadway, completely blocking the road.

The vehicle was part of a convoy being escorted to the Brockloch Windfarm site at Carsphairn.

Inspector Campbell Moffat from Police Scotland’s Road Policing said: “The road is fully closed at present and will remain so until the heavy lifting equipment can be taken to the crash site to recover the vehicle and load.

“A full diversion has been implemented around the scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area where possible.”