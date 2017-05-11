The amazing story of Joseph Thomson, Dumfriesshire’s African explorer, is brought to life in a fascinating play about his adventures.

Born in Penpont in 1858, Thomson discovered many previously uncharted parts of Africa. His talents as a naturalist were reflected in the naming of the Thomson Gazelle after him.

He had a genuine love for Africa and its peoples and was proud that in all his Africa expeditions not one of his men or any natives met with bloodshed - although this was severely put to the test when dealing with the ferocious Maasai tribe in Kenya.

The tale is told through narration, drama and live music by four performers; astonishingly the part of Thomson is played by one of his direct descendants, William Williamson.

See this captivating drama on June 1 at Penpont Keir and Tyron Parish Church, Penpont or at the Ewart Library, Dumfries on June 2. Tickets £10 from www.dgboxoffice.co.uk.