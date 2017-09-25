Teenager suffers spinal injuries in car crash

Emergency services were called out to a car crash yesterday near Bladnoch, in which a teenager girl received serious back injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 1800 hours on Sunday 24 September a one-vehicle road traffic collision happened on the A714 road at Bladnoch Bridge, Bladnoch, Newton Stewart.

“A blue coloured Ford Fiesta car has collided with a tree at the side of the road. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Garlieston received minor bruising in the crash. The passenger, a 16-year-old girl received spinal fractures and was removed from the scene by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where she was being treated in the High Dependency Unit.”