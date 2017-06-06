Suspicious fire in Stranraer

Officers are investigating a suspicious fire which was discovered around 0145 hours today in an electricity meter box in flats in Lochdale, Stranraer.

The Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire but not before damage had been caused to the meter and cables within.

Constable Beth Williamson at Stranraer said: “This was an extremely dangerous thing act and the consequences could have been catastrophic had the fire not been extinguished in time. The meter has been made safe and electricity restored. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in or around the flat in the early hours of Tuesday morning.”