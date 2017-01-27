Support to the elderly to remain at home

Wigtownshire Health and Social Care team in partnership with Loreburn Housing Association are hosting a ‘Pop Up Show House’ at 38 Millburn Court, Stranraer between 31st January and 31st March.

Wigtownshire Health and Social Care team in partnership with Loreburn Housing Association are hosting a ‘Pop Up Show House’ at 38 Millburn Court, Stranraer. The aim is to demonstrate to professionals, carers, clients and members of the public how a standard home can be adapted to support independent living for people with dementia, sensory impairment and the elderly.

Local businesses and organisations including Alzheimer’s Scotland are supporting this exciting new initiative. The property will be decorated and furnished with equipment, interactive technology and communication tools to enable people to live an independent lifestyle for as long as possible.

The ‘Pop Up Show House’ will be open from Tuesday 31st January 2017 until Friday 31st March 2017.

To enable us to reach a large audience please could you forward this invitation onto anyone you think would be interested in visiting.

Visits will be carried out in small groups and last approximately one hour.

Interested? To book your visit please contact Pamela Rice on 01776707757.