Stoneykirk woman hurt in Rhins car crash

A Stoneykirk woman was injured in a road traffic collision near Drummore yesterday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “About 1655 hours on Monday 20 November, a two-vehicle road traffic collision happened on the A716 road near the New England Bay Caravan Park, Drummore involving a silver coloured Volvo V40 car being driven by a 35-year-old man from Switzerland, and a blue coloured Ford Fiesta car being driven by a 51-year-old woman from Stoneykirk.

“The two vehicles were damaged and the driver of the Fiesta was taken to hospital at Stranraer for a check-up where is was discovered she had a fracture to a wrist and bruised ribs.