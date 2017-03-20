Spring into action and embrace the outdoors with your wee ones

PlayTalkRead is calling for all parents and carers of young children to embrace the great outdoors and enjoy the extra hour of daylight with their wee ones.

With spring in full swing and the clocks going forward on March 26, PlayTalkRead is encouraging parents and carers to incorporate fun, simple and free outdoor activities into their daily routines.

The Scottish Government campaign, which encourages parents and carers of young children to play, talk and read together to give children the best possible start in life, has created a list of things to do to inspire parents throughout spring.

The list includes every day activities that don’t involve lots of toys or extra equipment, such as finding shapes in the clouds or going on a blossom hunt.

A recent survey of parents and carers across the country revealed Scotland’s little ones love getting out and about in the great outdoors more than anything else.

Carried out as part of the Scottish Government’s PlayTalkRead campaign, the poll found that exploring Scotland’s great outdoors and spotting wildlife were families’ favourite activities. *

Mark McDonald, Minister for Childcare and Early Years, said: “Spring is the perfect time of year to get out and about more and we want parents and carers to use the extra hour of daylight to spend time with their littles ones exploring the great outdoors.

“Playing, talking and reading with your child is important, it can bring parents and their wee ones closer and make their time together more enjoyable.

“PlayTalkRead’s list of things to do this spring doesn’t involve lots of toys or expensive equipment and can easily be incorporated into a walk to the shops or during a visit to the park.”

Visit the campaign website www.playtalkread.scot for loads of ideas for fun, simple and free activities to enjoy together.

You can also visit the PlayTalkRead Facebook page – www.facebook.com/playtalkread – or follow PlayTalkRead on Twitter – @PlayTalkRead – for lots of handy tips and advice: