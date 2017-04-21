Spring Fling celebrate 15 years

This weekend sees the opening of a 15th anniversary exhibition dedicated to art collections created due to the annual Spring Fling open studios event.

Spring Fling was set up and run by Dumfries and Galloway Council to provide a showcase for the region’s creative community and to attract cultural tourism.

Nowadays it is run independently but has continued council support. This year it received a grant of £32,500 towards the cost of the event, which will see 93 artists and makers throw open their studio doors from May 27-29.

Collected – the new exhibition - takes place at Gracefield Arts Centre, Dumfries, from April 22 to May 13, with a special preview from 6-8pm on Friday, April 21.

Come along and discover how gems from Scotland’s premier open studios event have become part of art collections across the country. The annual event has had a wide impact, with people buying everything from paintings, photography, glassware and sculpture to beautify their homes to jewellery and clothes for themselves or their loved ones.

Among them have been the Dias and Hudspeth family, from London, who have attended all but two Spring Flings. They have loaned 14 pieces to the exhibition including a cake stand by glassmaker Amanda Simmons, ceramics by Andy Priestman and Clare Dawdry and a quadtych of Galloway trees by Claire Cameron-Smith.

Full details from www.spring-fling.co.uk.