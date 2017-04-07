Sports Award for evergreen Andy

Eighty-six-year old bowling enthusiast Andy Dodds was honoured at the Wigtownshire Sports Personality of the Year Awards last week for his dedication to his sport.

Andy has been a member of Kirkinner Bowling Club for 45 years and spent 15 years as a greenkeeper at Kirkinner, having taken over from his father. After Andy moved to Newton Stewart, he became greenkeeper there and has looked after that green for the last ten years.

Andy is also the club’s representative on the Wigtownshire Bowling Association.