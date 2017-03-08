Sparling Bridge consultation starts tonight

The crucial Sparling Bridge public consultation, organised by Cree Valley Community Council, to allow residents to vote on where the footbridge is reinstated, starts tonight.

You can look at mock up graphics in this slideshow that show how the bridge would look at both sites - where it was and further downstream.

But for more information and to cast your vote you will have to go to either The McMillan Hall, Newton Stewart or the Newton Stewart Golf Clubhouse, Minnigaff on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, March 8, 6pm - 8pm

Thursday, March 9, 6pm - 8pm

Friday, March 10, 10am - 4pm

Saturday, March 11, 10am - 4pm

Remember that your involvement in the process is necessary to allow the CVCC to secure funding to do the work.