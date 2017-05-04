Sensational scenes from the Machars

Stunning images of Newton Stewart, Creetown and the Machars can be seen at an exhibition in Castle Douglas.

Award-winning landscape photographer, Allan Wright, launches ‘Galloway’ a new book of Scottish landscape photography, with essays by local author Tom Pow, at an evening event on March 8 at the Workshop Gallery, Castle Douglas.

‘Rambling photographer’ Allan Wright, spent 16 years exploring the Galloway landscape, negotiating light and challenging weather conditions - often camping out overnight to capture the perfect moment. Through enticing imagery Allan instinctively defines many alluring features of the Galloway landscape and portrays fresh perspectives of local towns, habitats and heritage, which thrive in this captivating corner of Scotland.

Exhibition runs until the end of May. Copies of the book (£20) are available at www.allanwrightphoto.com.