Search for missing walker underway

Galloway Mountain Rescue Team are currently involved in asearch operation in the Galloway Forest Park for a walker who has been reported missing.

The alarm was raised after the man, who is in his 50s, failed to arrive as planned at a bothy in the woodland.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the forest at about 02:30.

Both the GMRT and Moffat Mountain Rescue Team have been called out to assist with the search.