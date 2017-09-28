Search for missing walker underway

Galloway Mountain Rescue Team are currently involved in asearch operation in the Galloway Forest Park for a walker who has been reported missing.
The alarm was raised after the man, who is in his 50s, failed to arrive as planned at a bothy in the woodland.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the forest at about 02:30.
Both the GMRT and Moffat Mountain Rescue Team have been called out to assist with the search.
