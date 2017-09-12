Scottish Power warning over potential power cuts

Electricity distributor SP Energy Networks has today issued fresh power cut safety advice after forecasters warned of severe weather in the Dumfries & Galloway area. Although power cuts are a rare event for most people, SP Energy Networks is encouraging people to prepare for the unlikely event of power loss.

Iain Steele, SP Energy Networks’ District General Manager for Dumfries, gives his advice on what Dumfries & Galloway residents should do in the event of a power cut, as well as his top tips on preparing for an emergency power situation:

“Even though power cuts are rare events for most people, during times of extreme weather they become more likely, making it important for everybody to be prepared for a power cut. We have a team of engineers on hand 24/7 who will come out to your area to fix any power outages, but the sooner we know about it the better. You can report any power outages to us by calling the emergency hotline 105 or 0800 092 9290.”

Iain’s top tips for being prepared in the event of a power outage are:

· Have the SP Energy Networks and the new national 105 helpline numbers close to hand - it’s best to keep this on the fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone. If you need to contact us, you have the number there and we can help you as soon as possible.

· Store a battery powered torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily so that you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.

· Keep your mobile charged – having your mobile phone charged means that you can give us a call on our helpline number or the free national 105 emergency hotline. Alternatively, if your mobile is out of battery or signal, it’s worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply.

· Avoid leaving your fridge or freezer open – your fridge and freezer should remain cold for a considerable amount of time when your power is off. However, it’s best to minimise the number of times you open the door.

· Unplug powered equipment – make sure you unplug electrical appliances such as your TV, laptop, heaters, electric fires and cookers as you may forget about them when power is restored.

· Join the priority services register – if electricity is crucial to your health (for instance, if you use medical equipment at home) or you have a child aged five or under, ask to be included on our Priority Services Register by calling 0330 1010 167. If your power is off, we can make sure you are supported.

For more information on what to do in the event of a power emergency, visit spenergynetworks.co.uk. In the event of a power cut call 0800 092 9290 or the new national 105 helpline to report the problem and receive help as soon possible.