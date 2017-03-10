ScotRail Alliance publishes latest performance stats

The ScotRail Alliance today confirmed that its train performance has shown year on year improvement for the fifth consecutive period.

The latest figures show that ScotRail achieved a punctuality level of 93.2% in the four weeks to March 4, with minimal impact from Storm Doris.

This is 1.6 percentage points up on the previous four weeks, and 1.6 percentage points better than the same period last year.

This is the second highest score achieved for this four week period since PPM was introduced as the industry-wide performance measure in 2000. It means that the gap between rail performance in Scotland compared to England and Wales has widened to three percentage points.

The annual average performance figure has risen to 90.3%; falling below this benchmark triggered the original Performance Improvement Plan in September 2016.

ScotRail has confirmed that while the contractual requirement for a Performance Improvement Plan has ended, it will continue to focus on delivering all measures of the plan as part of its everyday operations.

Over the course of the four weeks, ScotRail ran over 59,000 train services – delivering around 6.5m passenger journeys.

ScotRail Alliance Operations Director Perry Ramsey said: “This has been another period of improved performance for our customers. We are pleased that we have reached the point where we are no longer required to have a dedicated Performance Improvement Plan. We will however continue to focus on delivering the best service to our customers, seeking to make improvements every single day. This is what our customers want and is our number one priority.

“We have had a challenging year. We have been working to deliver one of the biggest upgrades to the rail network since it was built in Victorian times – while still running a full service. That work was necessary so that we could introduce new faster, longer, greener trains – giving people more seats and shorter journeys.

“Those trains are now in Scotland and will be entering service this year. They are the first stage in our work to transform rail travel in our country. We are refurbishing stations across Scotland and will roll out even more queue-busting smart tickets later this year. Combined with our expansion of train services, this will allow us to make good on our promise to deliver a world leading railway in Scotland.”

Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport and the Islands said: “These latest figures demonstrate clear evidence the Performance Improvement Plan is working and its contribution to lifting performance over the last few months should be acknowledged, particularly as ScotRail has now reached the 90.3% target which contractually lifts them out of improvement plan territory. These figures also show the improved performance widens the gap between rail performance in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“It is equally important to recognise the real efforts made by ScotRail staff who are working hard round the clock, in all weathers, to lift performance and deliver rail services which passengers both desire and deserve.

“I remain focussed on ensuring Transport Scotland and ScotRail work with the industry to maintain this upward trend and that the PIP initiatives remain in place to deliver even more improvement over the next few months.”

