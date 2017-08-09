Scotland’s first Oyster Festival needs your help

Organisers of the first Stranraer Oyster Festival are encouraging members of the community of all ages to attend an Open Evening to find out how they can get involved and help deliver a world-class event for Stranraer.

The Open Evening takes places on Monday, August 14 at 6.30pm at the building to the rear of 36/38 Charlotte Street, DG9 7EF (behind Central Café).

All members of the community aged 15 years and over are being invited to come along to find out how they can help to deliver Scotland’s newest seafood festival

For young people aged 15 to 25 there are opportunities to get involved with event management, marketing and social media. There will be invitations to attend specially tailored workshops to learn real life skills from industry professionals. All youth volunteers will get a personal reference from the Stranraer Development Trust.

The festival is also looking for volunteers of all ages from Stranraer and the surrounding area to help with event stewarding for a few hours at a time. Full training will be provided and the focus is firmly on making sure visitors to our town feel welcomed within the context of this exciting new event.

Festival team member Roz Carter says, “The Oyster Festival is set to be one of Scotland’s major festivals and it needs the full support of the community behind it to help make it a success. We have volunteering opportunities for everyone, no matter their availability or skills, so we’re keen to hear from anyone who wants to be a part of this exciting new festival.”

People unable to attend the Open Evening should contact the festival via oysterfestivalstranraer@gmail.com or pop into the Stranraer Development Trust office at Castle Court to find out more.

The festival, which takes place on September 15-17, will celebrate the local produce and the coastal heritage of Stranraer, including Scotland’s only wild, native oyster fishery in Loch Ryan.

It will be a weekend of food, drink, music, competition and of course, world class seafood and oysters.

Come along and come hungry! For tickets and full details visit www.stranraeroysterfestival.com.