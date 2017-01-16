School breakfast clubs a ‘lifeline’

New research reveals a third of today’s working British mums would have to give up work if it wasn’t for the support of school breakfast clubs.

Describing the mornings as ‘tiring’ and ‘stressful,’ just a fifth of working mums and dads claimed they found time to enjoy breakfast with their children, with nearly 60 per cent ranking breakfast clubs as ‘very important’ for their families survival and routine.

The Kellogg’s study, ‘The Parent’s Lifeline’, which looks into the role school breakfast clubs play in the lives of working families, showed how stretched families are also relying on breakfast clubs to provide adequate childcare.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) of parents feel the absence of a breakfast club would mean at least one parent would be forced out of work, however it is mums who will bear the burden (33 per cent).

Interestingly one in five recognised the cost for alternative morning childcare would mean they would have to tighten their purse strings, with nearly 20 per cent of parents claiming they save more than £50 every week by sending their children to breakfast clubs.

The survey of 2,003 working parents showed how it isn’t just ‘squeezed’ families who rely on the clubs.

A quarter of top level professionals admitted they needed breakfast clubs to help juggle childcare, with nearly a third of public sector managers and office workers using the clubs as a life line to get to work on time.

Lifting the lid on the stressful home lives of Britain’s parents, the study showed how the fast-paced modern dynamic leaves more than half failing to provide their children with a week day breakfast.

Interestingly fathers are still relying on mum to organise the kids in the mornings (29 per cent) despite both parents going out to work, with double the amount of mums left ‘stressed’ when attempting to organise breakfast at home.

Megan Jarvie, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at the Family and Childcare Trust argued breakfast clubs are not just about ensuring children have an adequate meal in the mornings but also providing busy families with much needed support.

She said: “Breakfast clubs are about much more than just cereal and toast in the morning – our research shows that breakfast clubs can help children do better in school and beyond, can help parents commit to their job’s work hours and can provide working families with the support they need to manage a work-life balance in modern Britain.

“Too many families are struggling to access childcare that meets their needs, but extended schools services like breakfast clubs can help fill the gaps when there is not enough out of school childcare available. They help boost outcomes for children from all backgrounds and support parents to work.”

Despite Brits becoming increasingly health focused, working mums and dads are still letting their busy day get the better of them.

Many parents admitted they offered their children bribes to get them out the door on time – with 20 per cent handing out the biscuits and 17 per cent opting for chocolate and sweets instead of breakfast.

Kellogg’s has been supporting breakfast clubs in schools for 18 years providing funding, cereal donations and training to a network of 2,500 Breakfast Clubs across the UK.

Dave Lawlor, UK managing Director for Kellogg’s, added: “Recent research has shown eating breakfast improves educational attainment.

“However it is not just children who benefit, Breakfast Clubs are also a vital resource to help working parents, saving millions in childcare costs and delivering benefits for employers across the UK.

“They are a lifeline, particularly for those parents on lower incomes.

“However it isn’t just the financial benefits, interestingly the report showed parents who take advantage of breakfast clubs are, on the whole, more likely to feel happier and calmer, with 59 per cent saw a boost in wellbeing.”