Santa Claus is coming to a town near you!

Newton Stewart & District Round Table proudly present the unveiling of their new sleigh for 2016 after they needed to build a new sleigh after the trailer and sleigh were damaged last year.

The Round Table said the event allowed them to say a big thank you to all involved in the big rebuild from Garrocher Tree Farm, Johnnie Johnstone, David Inglis, Robert Sherry, Bob Robison Murray Morland, Andrew Davidson also to the fantastic local businesses John D Owen, Shirley Shaw and her Co Op team, Alison and the Home Hardware Team, Wigtown Community Shop, Galloway Arms Hotel.

They also want to thank the general public for all their support, kindness and generosity.

Sant is already on his rounds for this year’s annual Santa’s Sleigh collection.

Having visited Wigtown, Minnigaff and Glentrool already this week the dates for the collections are:

Sunday, December 11, Whithorn; Tuesday December 13, Kirkinner, Sorbie, Garlieston; Wednesday, December 14, Kirkcowan, Mochrum Park and Bladnoch; Thursday, December 15, Whauphill, Mochrum and Port William; Sunday, December 18, Newton Stewart; Tuesday, December 20, Creetown and Carsluith; Wednesday, December 21, Ewart Drive and King St.

Last Christmas, Santa’s sleigh was stopped in its tracks, after suffering a broken axle and major structural damage. Following the loan of a replacement trailer, Santa was able to complete all his scheduled visits, and avoided disappointing many adults and children in Newton Stewart and the Machars.

Local businessman and proprietor of John D Owen butchers, Kenny Owen, and his wife Yolanda, heard about Santa’s plight, and offered their help. They contacted John Irvine, Fundraising Officer for Round Table, and kindly agreed to donate the money raised in their local shop, from the carrier bag charge, to help get Santa mobile again.

Details of this year’s Santa’s Sleigh visits to each community, will be published on the Newton Stewart Round Table Facebook page. More details on how to join, or find out more about Round Table, can be found at https://www.roundtable.co.uk/ or http://nsroundtable.org.uk/