River Nith search for body stood down

Police Scotland report that a search of the River Nith in Dumfries following a report of a sighting of a body floating past St Michaels Bridge in the town, has now been stood down.

A large scale search involving units from the Fire and Rescue Service, The Coastguard, Nith Inshore Rescue and Police Scotland was carried out on the river towards the estuary, however has so far found nothing.

Police say there will now be a watching brief on the area over the coming hours and days.