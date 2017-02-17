Residents’ turn over turning plans

The ongoing issue of buses turning and vehicles parking in the vicinity of the Mercat Cross in Wigtown was aired at Monday’s community council meeting in the County Buildings.

As the plans put forward by the council for creating a turning area defined by a yellow bollard at the apex of the town’s two main streets, have not met with universal approval from the members, it was suggested that the residents of the town be asked what they would like to see as traffic control in the centre of the county town. Convenor Matt Kitson said that changes to make it easier for buses to turn comfortably had to be balanced against “trying to keep as much usable parking as possible.”

The CC decided to shelve the council suggestion and work out a draft plan to show to all residents before the March meeting. Community councillor Sandra McDowall wanted residents to be made award that not all suggestions received would be acted on.