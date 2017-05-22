Princess welcomed to Galloway

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal was welcomed to Galloway this morning by Lord Lieutenant John Ross.

The Princess is visiting Stranraer and Wigtown today (Monday, May 22) in her role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

First was a visit to the Marina in Stranraer to unveil a plaque marking the start of work on the St Ayles Skiff Boathouse. Also on the itinerary was a visit to Stair Park Community Garden in Stranraer. The Princess then moved on to Wigtown Parish Church, where she met members of the congregation and viewed the graves of the Wigtown Martyrs.