Princess Anne to visit Stranraer and Wigtown

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal will visit Stranraer and Wigtown on Monday, May 22. The Princess, in her role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, will visit the Marina to unveil a plaque marking the start of works on the St Ayles Skiff Boathouse, visit Stair Park Community Garden (Potters) in Stranraer and then move on to Wigtown Parish Church, where she will meet members of the congregation and view the graves of the Wigtown Martyrs. The Princess will arrive in Stranraer at 11.45am and in Wigtown at 2.15pm.

She will tour the marina, meeting key people associated with its development, local fisherman, and voluntary groups, and unveil a plaque marking the start of works on the St Ayles Skiff Boathouse. She will then have a brief tour of Agnew Park.

The Princess will end her trip to Stranraer with a visit to the Stair Park Community Garden (Potters), which was established in 2015 to improve the standard and quality of life for people with learning disabilities.

Her final engagement of the day is a visit to Wigtown Parish Church, where she will meet members of the congregation and view the graves of the Wigtown Martyrs.

