Post Office outreach plan for villages

The Post Office is proposing to restore Post Office services to the communities of Kirkcolm, Leswalt and Glenluce with the introduction of a new Hosted Outreach service.

The Hosted Outreach Service, whereby a nearby postmaster provides a service at a set time each week, would be operated by the postmaster from Dalbeattie Post Office, who would visit the communities every week at a set time. The proposed new Hosted Outreach services would operate from Kirkcolm Village Hall on Tuesdays 9.45–10.45am; Leswalt Memorial Hall Tuesdays 11–11:30am and the Public Hall, Glenluce on Tuesdays 12–3pm. The Post Office is inviting interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six week public consultation which will close on 18 October 2017.

Go to postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code Kirkcolm - 23481899, Leswalt - 36047199, Glenluce – 11647199.

Kenny Lamont, Post Office Network Operations Area Manager: “We are confident that these Hosted Outreach services at the heart of the local communities will meet customer needs. The introduction of this service presents the best possible solution to allow us to maintain Post Office services in Kirkcolm, Leswalt and Glenluce in the longer term.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.