Support your community safety officers

Local MP Richard Arkless spent some time with the local Community Safety Team last week to find out more about the important work that they do.

The Community Safety Team work in partnership with the Police and other agencies to respond to anti-social behaviour and enforce environmental or other local issues.

The Community Safety Team is responsible for issuing fixed penalty notices for fly tipping, dog fouling and littering.

Richard said: ““Our Community Safety Officers are there to help everybody in the community but to do this, the local community has to help them too.”

“If you need to contact the Community Safety Team to report dog fouling or for any other reason, simply phone 030 33 33 3000 or email communitysafetyteam@dumgal.gov.uk.

There are five full time members and one part time member and overall they have twenty-six distinct responsibilities.