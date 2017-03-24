Stranraer duo are elected to SYP

The Scottish Youth Parliament Elections came to a close this week with two young people from Stranraer elected to represent Galloway.

Emma Currie and Neal McCulloch, both from Stranraer, were elected to represent the Galloway and West Dumfries constituency within the Scottish Youth Parliament.

1,789 votes were cast between 1 to 20 March by young people living, working and studying in the West of the region and the results were announced at an event held at the Oasis Youth Centre on 22 March.

The Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP) is the democratically elected voice of Scotland’s young people. It provides a national platform for young people to discuss issues important to them and affect the change they wish to see.

Dumfries and Galloway has four MSYPs between Dumfriesshire and Galloway and West Dumfries with each constituency having two positions available. No election was held for the Dumfriesshire constituency due to the positions being uncontested and as a result Emily Davies and Mel Main are the new MSYPs for the East of the region.

SYP was influential in helping secure votes for 16-year-olds in Scotland, and has also been a key voice in the campaign for equal marriage through its Love Equally campaign. SYP’s current campaign, Speak Your Mind, focuses on raising awareness of mental health, empowering young people to talk positively about mental health, and calling for accessible, high quality mental health services and information for all of Scotland’s young people.

Returning Officer, Gavin Stevenson said “Over 1,700 young people turned out to cast their vote in this year’s Scottish Youth Parliament elections in Galloway and West Dumfries and with six candidates vying for two positions, it was a very close race between the six candidates. I would like to congratulate Emma and Neal for winning the elections and extend my commiserations to those who were unsuccessful. Alongside Emily Davies and Mel Main, our MSYPs for Dumfriesshire, I have every confidence that they will achieve positive change for young people across the region over their coming two year term.”