Nicola Sturgeon brought the SNP’s general election campaign to the south of Scotland on Friday (May 19).

After meeting voters in Moffat, the SNP leader visited Alzheimer Scotland’s Stranraer Dementia Centre with Richard Arkless, the SNP’s candidate for Dumfries and Galloway, and South Scotland MSP Emma Harper.

Nicola Sturgeon with staff and volunteers at Alzheimer Scotlands Stranraer Dementia Centre

After meeting volunteers and staff at the centre Nicola Sturgeon met with supporters, with a ‘selfie’ with the SNP leader the order of the day.

Nicola Sturgeon arrives at Cromarty House.