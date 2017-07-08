Residents are “scunnered” with uneven surfaces

Partially-sighted residents in Newton Stewart have written to Cree Valley Community Council to say they are ”scunnered” with continued safety issues in the town.

The letter, read out at Monday night’s monthly meeting in the McMillan Hall, raged at the disadvantages they face compared to the able-bodied because of uneven surfaces such as pot-holed roads and inconsistent pavement levels.

They say that while walking is a pleasure for the majority, good for both physical and mental health, they cannot participate in what others take for granted for fear of injury. They requested the community council intervened and put pressure on Dumfries and Galloway Council to repair the surfaces, and member Richard Kay reminded the meeting, it was the local authority’s “statutory responsibility” to do this.

CVCC secretary Antony Berretti suggested photographs of the problem were taken to back up the community council’s request.

Cree Valley Community Council are keen to give the last tranche of windfarm money to a ‘legacy’ project, but they want to canvas residents’ opinions about which project that should be.

At the meeting, treasurer Richard Kay said there was around £40,000 left in the windfarm pot, and the idea was to give the money to an improvement that would make a significant and lasting difference to the area.

Suggestions among the members were the Newton Stewart Initiative Douglas Park BMX track project, which all the members agreed was deserving of vocal support, but other projects, namely infrastructure improvements to Minnigaff Park, such as an area of hardstanding, was also of merit. Member Jim Brown said there could well be other ideas that were equally as deserving that they didn’t know about and the decision who got the last of the money must be made by public consultation, rather that by the community council. CVCC members were relieved to hear that work to get the Sparling Bridge back up will start in September, according to the council.