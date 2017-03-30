Puppy petition at parliament

SNP MSP for the South of Scotland Emma Harper welcomed the news that a petition lodged by her constituent, Eileen Bryant, is to be discussed by the Petitions committee in the Scottish Parliament.

The petition “Action Against Irresponsible Dog Breeding” calls on the Scottish Parliament to ask the Scottish Government what action it can take to address the farming and illegal transportation of puppies, was lodged yesterday with 936 electronic signatures and 500 hard copy signatures collected by Eileen Bryant and supported by Raymond Carvill and Willie Scobie.

Ms Harper said: “My plan is to attend the evidence session and continue to work with the local group as well as the SSPCA so that issues of animal welfare in trafficked puppies can be addressed at Government level.”