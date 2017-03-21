Proposed constituency boundary change means Moniave may ‘move’ to Clydesdale

Proposals for changes to parliamentary constituency boundaries have recently been announced that would the the number of MP’s in the House of Commons reduced from 650 to 600.

In Scotland it would see 59 MP’s being reduced to 53, with only small changes being applied to the Dumfries and Galloway constituency with the main difference being that the town of Moniave will become part of the new Clydesdale seat.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland were tasked with making the changes to ensure constituencies were all roughly the same size in terms of the number of people who live in them and geographically, each was to be no larger than 13,000 square kilometres.

Dumfries and Galloway MP Richard Arkless said: “Personally, I have no real issues with the proposed changes. They represent an extended privilege to represent more people in this constituency. I will of course miss representing the people of Moniave as I’ve spent a lot of time with them since my election and have come to know the community well.

“With regard to my constituents, I am concerned that these changes drive a wedge through Dumfries as they split Heathhall and Locharbriggs from the rest of the town. I’d have thought these proposals would have brought Dumfries together, but once again the town faces an 80/20 split.

“On the broader issue of reducing the number of representatives sent to the Westminster Parliament, I have to say I’m disappointed that there will be more unelected Scottish Peers in the House of Lords than elected Scottish MPs in the House of Commons - it does not reflect well on our democracy.”