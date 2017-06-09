Playpark funds for Galloway

Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Communities Committee will meet on Tuesday 13 June to agree spending of up to £1.4m for the Land Asset Class Capital Programme.

At the Full Council meeting on 28 February, the capital budget was agreed for the next three financial years, alongside an indicative ten year Capital Investment Strategy.

The £1.4 million spend for this current year does not include sport pitch spend – this is now the responsibility of the Council’s Children, Young People and Lifelong Learning Committee and they’ll meet to discuss spend on this specific area later in the year.

Half a million pounds will be spent on developing inclusive play park areas throughout Dumfries and Galloway. Parks in Stranraer, Dumfries and Annan are already having work carried out on them, with timescales set out at the Full Council meeting in February being worked to.

Two hundred and fifty thousand pounds is set to be allocated to advance the future provision of burial grounds – a decision made by the Policy and Resources Committee in early February this year. This fund will be specifically spent on the new Dumfries Cemetery. There will also be funding spent on improving other cemeteries across the region, including Morton, Langholm, St Michael’s and Twynholm. This work will relate to anything from extensive draining being carried out costing up to £50,000 to walls being repaired and rebuilt costing just over £1,000.

Play areas in Stranraer, Port Logan and Newton Stewart will receive upgrades as part of the agreed funding, as will parks in Lockerbie, Castle Douglas and in various locations across the Nithsdale Area.

“Another major financial commitment by our Council that is set to be agreed at the meeting of communities on 13 June is the £69k spend on improving drainage on the play area in Powfoot. This work is due to be completed by the end of Summer this year.

Chairman of the Communities Committee, Councillor Andy Ferguson said ahead of the meeting; “I welcome this report and am pleased to read of the significant funding and work that our Council is putting in place to improve cemeteries, play parks and other public areas right across our region.

“From paly areas in Port Logan to cemeteries in Langholm, we are committing the finance to improve the long term sustainability of our public areas.

“This is an important report for Members to consider at what is the first meeting of the Committee since the May election and I would hope that my fellow Members will agree to this major financial investment and allow officers to progress with the various strands of work contained within the report.”