Local women miss out on pension cash

A former Galloway businesswoman has calculated that she and other women in this area will miss out on a total of £280 million pounds due to changes in the state pension age.

Now the experiences of Delya Wilkinson have led her to join the local branch of WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) and tell her own story of hardship to push for proper compensation for the impact 1995 and 2011 pension reforms will have on them because they were not properly publicised at the time.

WASPI claim that 7000 women across Dumfries and Galloway alone born in the 1950’s will each miss out on £45,000 of pension cash they thought they’d get at age 60.

Because two increases in the pension qualification age went, they claim, under-publicised by the government, many women found their retirement plans in tatters; the qualifying age has gone from 60 to 65.

Said Delya: “I thought I would get my pension at 60, like my sisters before me. Instead, I found my pension age changed twice without sufficient notice. I left a secure job in Cumbria to start a B&B business in Galloway, but after 10 years found herself without a State pension, divorced and in difficult circumstances getting only low paid jobs on zero hour contracts at the age of 64.”

For anyone wanting to join the campaign or find out more, Dumfries and Galloway WASPI Supporters can be contacted via dgwaspi@yahoo.com.