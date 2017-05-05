Local elections: Conservatives are largest party in Dumfries and Galloway Council

The Conservatives are the largest party in Dumfries and Galloway Council after Thursday’s elections.

There were 16 Conservatives elected with the SNP and Labour both have 11 councillors, there are four Independents and one Liberal Democrat.

Forty-three councillors were elected in 12 wards.

Results: Ward 1 Stranraer and Rhins; Andrew Giusti (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Willie Scobie, Tommy Sloan (Scottish Labour Party) Ros Surtees (Scottish National Party (SNP))

Ward 2 Mid Galloway and Wigtown West; Katie Hagmann (Scottish National Party (SNP)) David Inglis (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Jim McColm (Independent) Graham Nicol (Scottish Conservative and Unionist)

Ward 3 Dee and Glenkens; Dougie Campbell (Scottish National Party (SNP)) Patsy Gilroy (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Jane Maitland (Independent)

In the Ward 4 Castle Douglas and Crocketford Iain Howie (Independent), David James (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) and John Lachlan Young (Scottish National Party (SNP) were elected.

Ward 5 Abbey; Ian Blake (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Rob Davidson (Scottish National Party (SNP)) Davie Stitt (Scottish Labour Party)

Ward 6 North West Dumfries; Graham Bell (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Andy Ferguson (Scottish National Party (SNP) David McKie (Scottish Labour Party) Ronnie Nicholson (Scottish Labour Party)

Ward 7; Mid and Upper Nithsdale; Jim Dempster (Scottish Labour Party) Matthew Ronnie (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Andrew Stuart Wood (Scottish National Party (SNP)

in Ward 8 Lochar John Charteris (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Ivor Hyslop (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Jeff Leaver (Scottish Labour Party) and Tracey Little (Scottish National Party (SNP) were elected.

In Ward 9; Nith, John Campbell (Scottish National Party (SNP), Malcolm Johnstone (Scottish Conservative and Unionist), John Martin (Scottish Labour Party) and Elaine Murray (Scottish Labour Party)

Ward 10; Annandale South; Richard Brodie (Scottish Liberal Democrats) Ian Carruthers (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Sean Marshall (Scottish Labour Party) Henry McClelland (Scottish National Party (SNP)

Ward 11; Annandale North; Doug Fairbairn (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Gail Macgregor (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Stephen Thompson (Scottish National Party (SNP) Adam Wilson (Scottish Labour Party)

Ward 12; Annandale East and Eskdale; Karen Carruthers (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) Archie Dryburgh (Scottish Labour Party) Ronnie Tait (Scottish Conservative and Unionist)

The count took place at Easterbrook Hall, Dumfries.