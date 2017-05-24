Lib Dem candidate on the economy

Joan Mitchell, the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate standing for the Dumfries and Galloway seat at the General Election, speaks to voters this week on the economy.

Mrs Mitchell said: “The biggest threat to jobs and prosperity in Dumfries and Galloway comes from the twin threats of a hard Conservative Brexit and the uncertainties of a second referendum on Scottish independence.

“Teresa May has chosen to adopt Nigel Farage’s policies of leaving the European single market and customs union and clamping down hard on immigration, setting unrealistic targets which she completely failed to meet during her long years as Home Secretary.

“This means we are leaving a home market of 500 million people on our doorstep where there are no tariff or other barriers to trade and replacing it with a home market of 60 million people. There is no possibility that the EU will agree a trade deal as favourable as the one we now enjoy.

“The threat of this to farming, Wigtownshire’s basic industry, is huge. Ninety per cent of the UK’s lamb and beef exports go to the EU and it is an expanding market. At the same time as facing barriers to trade with Europe, farming is likely to have to deal with increased competition from major agricultural exporters like the United States, New Zealand and Brazil, some with lower health, environmental and animal welfare standards than Britain.There is absolutely no evidence that the UK Government would prioritise faming in this situation. Safeguarding financial services and large manufacturers such as the car industry will almost certainly come first – big contributors to the UK economy but of no significance in Dumfries and Galloway.

“Other businesses and services risk losing vital overseas workers, uncertain of their welcome or status. With our ageing population, we need the young, active people mainly from eastern Europe who are important to the food processing industry, some parts of the forestry and tourism industries, dairying and the NHS.

“Galloway’s economy is fragile. The last thing it needs is the instability of an acrimonious split with Europe or dismantling of the United Kingdom. It needs investment in infrastructure such as internet connections and trunk road improvements. The Liberal Democrats would borrow to finance investment and a proportion of this cash would feed through to Scotland. But it will not help the rural south of Scotland unless the Scottish Government gives more priority to this region and stops centralising well paid jobs to the Central Belt. The SNP should concentrate on these issues rather than pursuing a second referendum on independence, the economic case for which is even weaker than it was in 2014.

“A landslide for the Tories in this election will be taken as a green light for them to pursue an extreme Brexit, with minimum of questioning and no chance for a rethink when the Brexit terms are known. Only the Liberal Democrats offer that opportunity to stop self-inflicted harm by demanding that the people make the final decision.”