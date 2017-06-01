Lib Dem candidate appeals to voters in Dumfries and Galloway

Joan Mitchell from Carsluith is standing at next week’s Gemeral Election for the Dumfries and Galloway seat.

As her campaign for election to Westminster entered it’s final week, the Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate said: “For every young person, parent or grandparent, the priority for Galloway at this election must be to look to the future and give our young people the best chance in life.

“This means achieving an open, tolerant, fair society, rejecting the divisions of the past. It means reasserting the importance of international cooperation to tackle big issues like poverty, conflict, terrorism and climate change. No country can tackle these on its own and we must resist both Scottish nationalism, which would pull us out of the United Kingdom, and Teresa May’s extreme Brexit, which would take us out of the Single European Market, struggling to establish a positive relationship with our European neighbours.

“Leaving the World’s biggest home market will not help us build a thriving economy with job opportunities for young people. It will not help us pay for the public services like education vital to their success. It will not help us pay for the investment in infrastructure needed in rural areas.

“The voice of young people must be heard. Across the UK only 28% of 18-25 year olds voted to leave the EU. Liberal Democrats would extend the vote to 16 and 17 year olds - it is their future which is being decided.

“The Liberal Democrats are the only party which clearly supports both the United Kingdom and retaining as close a relationship with Europe as possible. It is the only Party committed to offering the British people the final say once Brexit terms are known. Every vote for Liberal Democrats reinforces that positive message.

“Over a number of years I have sought to represent the interests of my home area of Galloway at all levels. That has ranged from standing up for the Mid Galloway area in the Council in Dumfries, working with various organisations at a national level on issues relating to the environment and the local economy and highlighting the many positive initiatives taking place locally with colleagues in other regions of Europe. I hope you will consider giving me your vote at this election.”