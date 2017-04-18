June Election - will SNP keep Galloway?

The sudden news on Tuesday morning that a General Election had been called for June 8 stunned the country and left politicians nationwide rushing back to their constituencies to prepare for the latest campaign trail.

Soon after the announcment, a slightly shellshocked Galloway MP Richard Arkless, who won the seat for the SNP in 2015, said: “Now is not the time’ - turns out to be - ‘actually it’s 50 days from now.’ A week in politics eh?

“The Prime Minister is trying to widen her majority in the rest of the UK with Labour in disarray. A very risky business with the Lib Dems set to win back a few Tory seats.

“Theresa May wants her own mandate for the hardest possible Brexit and the damage it could cause Scotland. We cannot give it to her. Leaving the EU was never about having no deal - that’s where she is headed now - I would have thought there would be lots of negotiating strategising to do over the next 50 days - ‘now was not the time’ she said.

“Now more than ever - Scotland needs to send articulate, strong willed SNP MPs - whose priority will always be - protecting Scotland’s interests and budget - and making sure Scotland’s voice is heard in Westminster.

“I will be standing on my record as your constituency MP for the last two years. I’ve been accessible and really tried to give you a detailed insight to what I do to represent you. I’ve solved problems for over 7000 of you and met with thousands more. I’ve used my past as a lawyer to real effect, able to offer my constituents a wider scope of advice and service. I humbly request that you, the people of D&G, send me back to Westminster on June 8th to continue to protect your interests, to continue to solve your problems and make sure D&G has an effective voice in Parliament.”

Theresa May’s statement from Downing Street read: “I have just chaired a meeting of the Cabinet, where we agreed that the Government should call a general election, to be held on June 8.

“Britain is leaving the European Union and there can be no turning back. And as we look to the future, the Government has the right plan for negotiating our new relationship with Europe.

“We want a deep and special partnership between a strong and successful European Union and a United Kingdom that is free to chart its own way in the world. That means we will regain control of our own money, our own laws and our own borders and free to strike trade deals.”