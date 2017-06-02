Issue Relating To Postal Votes

Dumfries and Galloway Council want to contact resicents who have a postal vote in the upcoming General Election after a printing issue.

Aspokesperson for the council said: “We have been informed of a printing error that has affected a small number of postal voting papers for the Dumfries and Galloway constituency.

“The error has occurred during the printing of the ballot papers where a small ink run has affected a small number of papers.

“To date, we have been made aware of only six (6) ballot papers that have been affected. The Returning Officer has reissued these voters with replacement ballot papers.

“Any postal voter who has received their ballot paper and has any concerns or would like to speak to someone, please contact the elections team and a replacement ballot paper can be issued.

“Tel - 030 33 33 3000.”