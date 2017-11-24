Investment is long overdue

Galloway MP Alister Jack’s monthly column reflects on his work for his constituents during November:

Stena Line

“I recently visited Belfast on a fact-finding visit and met with Stena Line to hear their concerns about the lack of investment in the road infrastructure to and from the Loch Ryan Port in Cairnryan.

The ferry services are of vital importance for jobs and our local economy, and it is deeply concerning to hear the port described as the “least accessible port across Europe”.

The issue of improving the A75 and A77, two arterial routes, has been an ongoing one, but the under investment in these roads going back years has held back our local economy, and we need to do everything we can to encourage more funding for our infrastructure – something I am committed to doing. I believe that a joint approach is key to this endeavour, and that is why over the next few months I will be writing to a number of stakeholders with the aim of bringing them together to call for long-overdue investment.

Lactalis

“On the subject of visits, I have also met with the Site Director at Lactalis in Stranraer, and heard more about their plans for the future. Lactalis is a major employer in the town and I was particularly impressed by the opportunities for staff to develop their skills and build their career with the company, including the chance to work overseas. There are some great roles within Lactalis, and I had a very positive discussion with the Site Director about how they work with our local schools to promote these openings. It is a fantastic facility that the company have in Stranraer, and their promotional video is excellent at selling the amazing setting and beautiful views across Loch Ryan. The company have a lot of plans to develop their site in Stranraer, and I wish them every success.”

Summer Reading Challenge

“My wife, Ann, and I were delighted to present the participants of the Summer Reading Challenge with their certificates and medals at Stranraer Library. This challenge takes place every year during the summer holidays and in order to complete it, the children read six library books of their choice. As well as reading, the children also take part in competitions and various games. Stranraer had a record number of participants this year and the children Ann and I spoke to were all very positive about taking part! Reading is something that the whole family can enjoy, and I would like to commend the staff at our libraries across Dumfries and Galloway who go to so much extra effort to make children’s (and adults) visit to the library so much more enjoyable.”

Royal Highland Education Trust – Food and Farming Event

“I was invited to go along to the Royal Crichton Farm a couple of weeks ago and attend the RHET’s Food and Farming event. Over 270 secondary school pupils from Dumfries and Galloway attended this event over the 2 days and throughout the day pupils participated in 6 different activities, focussed on giving them a better idea where their food comes from and the effort put into producing it. Agriculture is one of the backbones of our local economy in this area and I am pleased to support any initiative that helps to promote it as a future career.

