Great ideas for regeneration

In October 2016 Balmaclellan Community Council, in conjunction with the Stewartry Council of Voluntary Service (SCVS), sent to all residents of Balmaclellan a Public Consultation Questionnaire to canvass ideas on ways to regenerate the centre of the village.

The response rate was high and many excellent ideas and suggestions have been put forward by residents.

The Community Council and SCVS are now holding a feedback session at Balmaclellan Village Hall on Wednesday 25th January 2017 from 2pm-8pm. All residents of Balmaclellan and the communities of the Glenkens are invited to come along and have a look at all the ideas submitted and discuss further views and ideas. They would also like to meet anyone who liked to become involved with the regeneration of Balmaclellan. The community will then be in a position to apply for funding to develop these ideas. Tea and biscuits will be provided. For further information contact Marie Jackson at SCVS on 01557 331346.