Galloway MP elected onto treasury select committee

MP for Dumfries and Galloway, Alister Jack, has been elected as a member of the influential House of Commons’ Treasury Select Committee.

The committee, chaired by former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan, has the role to examine the expenditure, administration and policy of HM Treasury, HM Revenue and Customs, and associated public bodies, including the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Commenting on this appointment, a delighted and determined Alister Jack said: “This is a crucial time for our United Kingdom and it is important that we have a strong economy. I stood for election on a platform of using my business experience, built up over the past 30 years, to challenge the people in charge of our economic levers to make sure the whole country feels the benefits of our growing economy.

“In Dumfries and Galloway we have our own economic challenges and I will use my role as a member of the Treasury Select Committee to bring these to the fore at every opportunity.”

Alister Jack was elected in June 2017 as Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway.