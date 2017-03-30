Galloway Candidates for May election announced

The following candidates will be standing for election on Thursday, May 4, to represent the following wards on Dumfries and Galloway Council:

Stranraer and the Rhins (to be represented by four councillors) - Chris Collins, Scottish Libertarian Party; Tracey Davidson, Independent; Andrew Giusti, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; Robert McCrae, Independent; Marion McCutcheon, Independent; Willie Scobie, unaligned, Tommy Sloan, Scottish Labour Party; Ros Surtees, Scottish National Party (SNP).

Mid Galloway and Wigtown West (to be represented by four councillors) - Barbara Anne Ballantyne, Scottish Green Party; Matthew Curry, Scottish Labour Party; Katie Hagmann, Scottish National Party (SNP); David Inglis, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; Jim McColm, Independent; John McCutcheon, Independent; Graham Nicol, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; Steve Norris, Scottish National Party (SNP); Richard Oxley, Independent.

Dee and Glenkens (to be represented by three councillors) - Dougie Campbell, Scottish National Party (SNP); Patsy Gilroy, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; Andi Holmes, Independent; Jane Maitland, Independent; Elizabeth Maxwell, Scottish Labour Party; Andrew Metcalf, Scottish Liberal Democrats; Laura Moodie, Scottish Green Party; Douglas Swan, Independent; John Thom, unaligned.

Castle Douglas and Crocketford (to be represented by three councillors) - Iain Howie, Independent; David James, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; Lucy McKie, Scottish Labour Party; George Prentice, Independent; Paul John Taylorson, Scottish Green Party; John Lachlan Young, Scottish National Party (SNP).