Conservatives take Dumfries and Galloway seat from SNP

Scottish Conservative candidate Alister Jack was elected to Westminster to represent the people of Dumfries and Galloway after all the votes were counted in the 2017 General Election.

Mr Jack ousted SNP candidate Richard Arkess from the seat by 22.344 votes to 16,701.

Labour’s Daniel Goddare gained 10,775 voted; Liberal Democrat’s Joan Mitchell 1241 and Independent candidate Yen Hongmei Jin 538.

After the result was announced, Mr Jack thanked his supporters, thanked his team, in particular his wife Ann and election agent William Saunders and said he would work hard not just for the people who had voted for him, but also those who didn’t.

“He finished by paying tribute to the man he replaces, Richard Arkless for all his work in the constituency since 2015.