Conservatives select local farmer to fight Galloway seat

Dumfries and Galloway Conservatives have selected businessman and farmer Alister Jack as their candidate for the General Election.

The 53 year-old who has long standing links to the area was chosen by members at a recent meeting and is set to take on the SNP’s Richard Arkless in the vote on June 8.

Mr Jack, who was born in Dumfries and went to Dalbeattie Primary school, expressed his delight at being selected.

He said: “It is a real honour to have been selected by the Scottish Conservatives to fight this very winnable seat of Dumfries and Galloway. As someone who grew up here I am very proud to be standing in my home area.

“This is a wonderful part of Scotland where my family have lived for many generations and I am very much looking forward to speaking to voters across the region.

“For too long our towns and villages have been forgotten by the SNP Government who are only interested in breaking up our United Kingdom.

“I am firmly opposed to any plans for a second independence referendum and the overwhelming majority who voted No in Dumfries and Galloway in 2014 should be respected.

“With Labour’s support having collapsed, there is a real opportunity on June 8 to send a message to the SNP - Dumfries and Galloway says no to another independence referendum.”

Mr Jack also says that he would be a strong voice for Dumfries and Galloway at Westminster, speaking up for rural communities and using his vast business experience to push for greater investment and opportunities in the area.

He added: “I want to see this area flourish and if successful I will be speaking up for our rural communities who deserve an MP who is focused on the day to day issues that matter to them.

“I want to see us link more closely with our neighbours in Carlisle in order to drive employment to this region and as someone with strong farming links I will always fight for rural interests.”

He added: “That is why I am backing the Prime Minister’s plans to secure the best deal for Brexit that will ensure our communities can prosper in the future.

“It is so important that we achieve the best deal and that is why we need to be working together instead of what the SNP want to do and promote another divisive referendum that our communities do not want.”