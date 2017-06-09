Blue is the colour in the south

Scottish Conservative Party members were in celebratory mood early this morning outside Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries, after both counts there in the General Election went their way.

First past the post, at around quarter past five, was Alister Jack, who took the Dumfries and Galloway seat for the Tories with a 5.643 majority over the SNP’s Richard Arkless. Labour’s Daniel Goodare received 10.775 votes; Liberal Democrat candidate Joan Mitchell got 1241 votes and Yen Hongmei Jin, standing as an Independent, 538.

After the dust had settled on that news, 15 minutes later, Returning Officer Gavin Stephenson announced that David Mundell had retained the Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale seat for the Conservative with a total of 24,177 votes. SNP candidate Mairi McAllan was next with 14,736; then came Labour’s Douglas Beattie with 8102 and finally, Liberal Democrat John Ferry with 1949.