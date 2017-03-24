Anti-poverty funds distributed

As part of its budget for the year, Dumfries and Galloway Council last month agreed to allocate over £350,000 to fund anti-poverty projects across the region.

Annandale and Eskdale Area Committee and Nithsdale Area Committee held their meetings and agreed its allocations to organisations for the forthcoming year. These meetings followed on from the meeting of Stewartry Area Committee on 15 March.

The £350,000 figure is part of a larger discretionary grants budget of £911k that was agreed at Full Council on 28 February. The local anti-poverty funds are designed to assist people currently experiencing poverty, but also to help communities and individuals from falling into poverty.

At Nithsdale Area Committee, members agreed to fund every application received, meaning that over £160,000 has been pledged to tackling poverty in Nithsdale in the next 12 months, and beyond. There is also around £80k of discretionary budget still to be allocated within the Nithsdale area.

The organisations given funding included Moniaive Initiative (SCIO), Upper Nithsdale Arts and Crafts Community, Kirkconnel Parish Heritage Society, The Hub D&G and Dumfries and Galloway LGBT Plus.

Stewartry Area Committee agreed to in excess of £50,000 of anti-poverty funding at their meeting. This funding will be allocated to organisations right across the Stewartry; Food Train, Aberlour Childcare Trust, CD Community Information Technology Centre, Gatehouse of Fleet YMCA, Stewartry Council of Voluntary Service, Glenkens Community and Arts Trust Ltd and Dalbeattie Community Initiative Ltd.

Council Leader Ronnie Nicholson said; “We created the Anti-Poverty Strategy and we continue to work with the Third Sector and many individuals and community groups region wide to ensure that we are bridging the gap in relation to those who are suffering poverty.”

Wigtown Area Committee is due to meet on 29 March.