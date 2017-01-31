Police treating Kirkinner fire as ‘suspicious’

Police Scotland are now treating a fire at Kirkinner Inn on Monday as ‘suspicious’ and say that a full investigation is now underway.

The alarm was raised around 5pm on Monday 30 January when a fire was discovered in the Kirkinner Inn in the Main Street of the village.

Nine people were evacuated from the premises and the fire was extinguished by the Fire and Rescue Service. No-one was injured in the fire.

A police spokesman said: “After a joint fire investigation with the Fire and Rescue Service at the premises of the Kirkinner Inn they are now treating the fire as suspicious and a full investigation is now underway.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two fire appliances from Newton Stewart and Whithorn were swiftly mobilised to the scene. Upon arrival crews found the ground floor of the building well alight. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured.

“Firefighters ventilated the building and ensured the safety of public before leaving the scene at 7:51pm.”