Police Scotland promotion for Galloway officer

Galloway police officer Jacqueline McIlwraith has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent in Police Scotland at an event held at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan.

Jacquie, who now has 26 years police service and hails from Kirkcudbright, started off with Strathclyde Police where she served for four years before transferring to Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary. Jacquie served at Newton Stewart as a constable before moving to the CID at Dumfries.

She returned to Newton Stewart as Inspector and then returned to Dumfries as shift Inspector.

Jacquie was then promoted to Chief Inspector in Corporate Service at Headquarters in Cornwall Mount.

Following the move to Police Scotland Jacquie worked at a national level on the Commonwealth Games project and more recently in Risk and Concern.

Her promotion to superintendent will see her work in Organisational Development looking at Force Strategy and Innovation.

Jacquie said: “I am looking forward to the challenge of my new role and to playing a part in the future of Police Scotland.”