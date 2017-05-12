Police name motorcyclist killed near Castle Douglas

Police Scotland is now able to name the man who was killed in a road crash on the Old Military Road near Castle Douglas on Wednesday 10 May 2017.

Ian David Purdie, a 59 year old man from the Castle Douglas area died after his black coloured Triumph motorcycle left the roadway and collided with a wall.

Constable Hazel Smyth of the Road Policing Unit said: “We are carrying out a full crash investigation into this collision and would ask that anyone who may have witnessed this RTC get in touch with us. We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have travelled the Old Military Road between 1630 hours and 2330 hours on Wednesday 10 May 2017. Anyone with information can contact Roads Policing Unit at Dumfries on the 101 number quoting incident reference PDG0107280517 or PS20170510-4240”.